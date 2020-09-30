It was a quiet summer at Dundas Plowing Match fairgrounds, but organizers hope 2020 is just a blip and the 80-year-old exhibition will be back next year.
To that end board member Steve Boursseau said organizers have started a monthly 50/50 draw to help deal with expenses.
Revenue lost from the cancellation of the historic fair, the annual Blue Grass & Old Time Music Festival as well as several weddings which had been booked needs to be replaced, he added.
“We want to supplement our income for now because it takes a lot to keep up maintenance and the daily goings of the fair,” Mr Boursseau said.
The first draw took place Monday evening with $360 going to Jim Whitty.
Tickets can be purchased at several locations including Campbell’s Service Station in Dundas, Cardigan Garage, Daryl’s General Store in Georgetown and the PetroCan in Montague or online at www.dundasplowingmatch.com
Tickets can be purchased until the 27th of each month.
