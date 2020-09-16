Police performed five check stops across the county on Labour Day weekend resulting in one arrest and a single seven-day driving suspension.
On Saturday morning a single-vehicle collision in St. Peter’s resulted in the arrest of a 29-year-old female driver. Alcohol is suspected in the matter but RCMP Sergeant Chris Gunn said they are waiting for the results of blood work before acting on charges.
The female was taken to hospital for treatment of her injuries.
After the long weekend a driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
On Tuesday afternoon, RCMP received a report of a possible impaired driver in the Mount Albion area. Half an hour after the call came in, an officer on patrol located the vehicle in the Dingwells Mills area.
The driver, a 36-year-old male, showed signs of impairment and was taken to the Souris Detachment where it was determined he was impaired by drugs.
The individual will appear in Georgetown Provincial Court and is subject to a 90-day driving prohibition. The vehicle was impounded for 30 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.