Isobel Fitzpatrick considers her new role as Municipal Emergency Coordinator for the Rural Municipality of Eastern Kings makes her one in a very long list of community members who do their part to help the community flourish.
“This community is so generous with their time and talents,” Ms Fitzpatrick said.
There are a lot of people who have full time jobs and yet they are volunteering on top of that so she wanted to do her part.
“It is a good management team with mayor and council and I thought I would just help shoulder the load in terms of preparing the plan and working out some logistics.” Ms Fitzpatrick said.
A few weeks into taking the voluntary position, the pandemic happened and the initial work of putting together the municipality’s emergency plan is in a holding pattern.
The skills Ms. Fitzpatrick brings to the job are many.
“I have lots in the way of transferable skills in crisis management and support and coordinating resources and experience working in the incident command model as a crisis negotiator where time was of the essence and respect, roles and responsibilities were vital to good outcomes,” said Ms Fitzpatrick, who retired from the Ontario Provincial Police a few years ago.
During her 30 year police career, Ms Fitzpatrick was involved in several serious incidents including a large scale bus crash and a building collapse.
In 1998, the ice storm which devastated eastern Ontario and Quebec killing 35 people and injuring 1,000 others, brought to light some discrepancies in the system.
“Working that, I saw in Ontario we were not as coordinated as we could have been for some things,” she added.
Lessons learned from the storm brought about a new era in emergency management in Ontario.
Because of all those experiences, I know the importance of having a plan in place,” Ms Fitzpatrick said.
Four years ago, Ms Fitzpatrick and her husband Larry retired, moving to their home on the north side to become full time community members.
