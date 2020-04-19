Back in 1953 Dr Lorne Bonnell was called to the Clarey household in Murray River where 1-year-old Kathey was very ill.
Though Kathey, now Campbell, doesn’t have any memories of that time, the stories from her family relate a stressful time in their lives, but one where resiliency shone through.
“I came down with a high fever and couldn’t move the left side of my body,” Ms Campbell said.
She was immediately diagnosed with polio (poliomyelitis), an infectious disease caused by a virus that crippled tens of thousands of Canadians. Most affected were children. A vaccine wasn’t introduced until 1955.
“Nothing can compare with what we are in now,” Mrs Campbell said of the COVID-19 pandemic that currently holds the world hostage.
She, like many others is hold up at home and thankfully has family to drop off necessities.
Even so it was a trying time for the family back in 1953.
Ms Campbell was whisked away to the Provincial Sanitarium in Charlottetown where she stayed for two years.
Sadly, her father John, who was suffering from tuberculosis, was also a patient there.
“He got to see me every day, but it was through a window,” Ms Campbell said.
On the home front Ms Campbell’s mom, Margaret, was left with raising her four older siblings.
“She could only come to visit me once. Fred MacLeod (also from Murray River) drove a bus in those days and offered her a free ride into town,” Ms Campbell said.
That visit also took place through the glass.
“I don’t think much about it any more,” Ms Campbell said, describing the aftermath of finally going home.
“I was still quarantined at home for awhile and there were a lot of repercussions in the years following.”
Dale Dewar has lived through a similar ordeal.
She contracted polio at age three and has a few memories of her own.
“I have lived with the consequences all my life,” the New Perth resident, whose mobility was affected, said.
One vivid memory that stands out for her is having a visit from her mother during her three-month stay at a rehab clinic in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.
Between the ages of seven and 12, Ms Dewar recalls making many trips to the polio clinic in Charlottetown.
“I recognize now my quality of life was drastically improved by Doctor Gencheff,” she said.
Dr Tudor Gencheff was PEI’s polio expert in the 1950s.
Ms Dewar said it was a sad day when the well known orthopedic doctor left PEI to take up practice in Madison, Wisconsin.
She did get to see him again years later when she did a master’s degree in the same city.
Ms Campbell remembers Dr Gencheff’s clinics as well.
“It was a bit like physiotherapy,” she said recalling how they did exercises in a small pool.
The disease had weakened Ms Campbell’s bones.
Shortly after she returned home she broke both of her legs and had to wear braces for a very long time.
“Over the years I had a lot of breaks, a lot of trips to Dr Bonnell to get fixed up,” she said.
“It never held me back a lot though.”
There were no bikes or sports for Ms Campbell in her youth, but on the upside she was the only kid in the area with a peddle car.
While in some ways that made her the envy of the neighbourhood, Ms Campbell said she absolutely hated the “clunky brown shoes “ she had to wear all the time.
“Oh how I wanted just a nice pair of shoes. But no matter how much I tried to scuff up the brown ones Mom always managed to get them repaired and on my feet,” she said.
These days as COVID-19 threatens the world, Ms Campbell and Ms Dewar are content to stay at home.
Ms Dewar says if nothing else the current pandemic should make everyone realize how vital vaccines are.
“What is going through my mind right now is the fact that (COVID-19) is such a lethal virus that is impacting all of the countries of the world.
“There is no immunity anywhere.”
From the 1920s to 1955 when a vaccine was introduced, polio wreaked havoc across Canada.
An estimated 11,000 people in Canada were left paralyzed by polio between 1949 and 1954. Hundreds of others died from the virus that permanently damages the nerve cells that control the muscles.
Canada was certified polio free in 1994.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.