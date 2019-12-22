Eastern PEI’s five Legion branches raised a total of $36,252 from this year’s Poppy Campaign.
PEI Legion Command President Duane MacEwen says while donations haven’t changed drastically they remain positive.
The money raised through sales is put into the respective branch’s trust fund. In turn it is used for grants and bursaries within the community.
In past, various branches have donated to Meals on Wheels, Pat and the Elephant, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation and local cadet divisions.
“All the poppy money is held in trust because it belongs to the people of Canada,” Mr MacEwen said.
First Vice President Owen Parkhouse said funds are also used to help veterans and their families.
“We do visitations to nursing homes,” he said. “Every visit Legion members do, they give a token of appreciation - something to show we’re still thinking of them.”
Mr MacEwen added the courtesy is extended to widows of veterans as well.
Eastern PEI has Legion branches in Eldon, Montague, Souris, Cardigan and Morell.
