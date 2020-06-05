Darlene Cuddy, site director at Kings Castle in Gladstone, is looking forward to the sound of children’s laughter.
The iconic play location will open June 5 along with many other provincial day parks across the province.
But this year, for now at least, things will be a bit different at the popular gathering place that sees thousands of visitors every season, Ms Cuddy said.
Washrooms will be open, but there will be no bookings for large groups and the shelters and canteen will remain closed for the time being.
“We are going to do the best we can to make sure everything is clean and social distancing measures are followed,” Ms Cuddy said.
There are plenty of picnic tables on the property.
“The kids can come and play and have their picnics, so that is the main thing,” she added.
The park, which has been in operation for more than five decades sustained extensive damage last fall after tropical storm Dorian left more than 100 trees destroyed.
The clean up from that is finished for the most part.
Ms Cuddy said the damaged trees were felled and chipped so there are still piles of chips on the seven acre property which will no doubt be a draw for some of the kids.
In an average season the park employs seven people some of whom are students. They typically don’t start work until the end of June.
For now the four full-time employees will be back at the park next week.
As for the student positions, COVID-19 regulations change frequently these days so Ms Cuddy said there is always the possibility the park could be open fully by the end of the month to employ students or maybe not.
