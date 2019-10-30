Wednesday, November 6 will mark the 75th year Saint Andrew’s Lodge No 13, based in Montague, will host its annual public Auction for Sick Children. The fundraiser will be held at Kaylee Hall in Pooles Corner again this year and close to 300 items will be up for bids.
Money raised from the donated items goes directly to families with sick children who must travel to major cities for medical treatment. The families receive funding right away and their need is typically learned by word of mouth.
The Masons keep the auction community-minded in soliciting donations for the auction as well.
In past years, the Lodge has donated funds to the children’s ward at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Souris Hospital and the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.
Rick Campbell, Lodge treasurer, along with his fellow Mason brothers approach businesses from Souris and across eastern PEI to Charlottetown for donations. The items range from gift certificates, to golf passes, to jewellery and a cornucopia of other items. Canvassing for donations also helps bring in potential auction-goers.
“Some of the business people who donate items end up going to the auction and buying other items,” Mr Campbell said, adding that some see it as an opportunity to gather Christmas gifts early.
Upwards of 150 people have attended the auction in the past.
Saint Andrew’s Lodge currently has 68 members with 15 to 20 working as the core volunteers. The volunteers not only canvass businesses but organize the donations and sometimes even work as auctioneer.
Mr Campbell said the auction has always been held the first Wednesday of November. It’s a fitting time as most farmers have finished their harvests and the majority of fishermen are done for the season.
The expense of renting Kaylee Hall has been generously waived by the family of the late Charles Fraser, who was a Mason member. That leaves advertising the fundraiser as the biggest expense leading up the actual event.
Lodge members start canvassing in September and have donations coming in until the day of the auction. This year approximately $16,000 worth of goods have been donated already. The event typically raises $11,000-$13,000.
Among the popular items are homemade goodies, especially edibles.
“There are a couple of people who will make mustard pickles. They will go way above, there is usually a bidding war,” Mr Campbell said.
Lively bidding has also come from homemade cakes and plum puddings at previous auctions.
The fun all begins at 6:30 pm.
