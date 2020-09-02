A 30-year-old female, from Kings County, was charged with impaired driving on Wednesday, August 26 after her vehicle left the road and struck a power pole on the north end of Souris Line Road.
Kings District RCMP Sergeant Chris Gunn said they were called to the scene around 8:30 pm and volunteer firefighters from the Souris department and an ambulance were already in attendance.
The driver, who failed the breathalyzer was arrested at the scene and will appear in Georgetown Provincial Court at a later date. She was the lone occupant of the vehicle.
Maritime Electric replaced the pole which Fire Chief Colin LaVie said had been sheered off.
Homes on the road were without power until midnight.
Two incidents on the weekend also resulted in impaired driving charges with breathalyzer readings more than twice the legal limit in both cases.
On Friday evening in Chepstow, police were called to a single vehicle accident where a 22-year-old male driver’s ATV went into the ditch.
On Sunday afternoon police were called to Murray River where a 61-year-old Wood Islands West male driving a truck was arrested and charged.
RCMP also responded to other accidents in Kings County over the weekend. Alcohol was not a factor in any of those incidents.
No serious injures were report- ed and it isn’t known at this time whether speed was a factor. Investigations continue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.