Dear Editor,
Please see below a prayer for those people who are infected by COVID-19.
Almighty God, in the name of your beloved son Jesus Christ and through the intercession of Saint Kateri Tekakwitha, we bring to you our concerns and prayers for people who are more likely than others to become severely ill from COVID-19; the elderly and people with chronic health conditions, especially the indigenous People of the Atlantic Region, all of Canadians and the whole world.
Almighty God, be their comfort in this time of uncertainty for many in preventive isolation from loved ones. We give thanks to the excellent health care workers and first responders in Prince Edward island as they are doing a fantastic job. However, God, they need your help and protection as they are working longer hours with fewer supplies and with more risk of getting that deadly virus themselves. Please, Almighty God, sustain them on long shifts. Bring your protection upon them as they work with patients. Multiply their supplies so they have the protective items needed to stay safe on the job.
Inspire and invigorate the research doctors developing better tests to diagnose the virus, create vaccines to prevent it, and identify protocols to stop the virus from spreading.
Amen
Yours in peace and friendship
Keptin Dr. John Joe Sark LLD
Mi’kmaq Grand Council
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.