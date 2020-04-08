To the premier of Prince Edward Island, Dennis King:
We are asking you and your government to live up to the commitment you made at the Leaders Environmental Debate in April 2019. At that time you were asked whether you would commit to full inspection of beehives imported from Ontario. You said: “If it is an issue of having a professional there and funding then I would be happy to reinstate the funding.”
You also said: “You have a willing partner in government that wants to help you succeed and if there is anything that you think we should be doing better and if you are giving us that feedback based on science, based on research and based on experience then I think it is important to live up to that.”
There is no science the Department of Agriculture and Lands can point to to support the idea that beehives can be imported from Ontario without also bringing in the small hive beetle, an exotic parasite of honey bees and bumblebees. Ontario has stopped controls on the internal movement of beehives, so there are no safe zones and these have been dropped from the import conditions. And there is plenty of science from the European Union where they are trying to limit the spread of small hive beetle that partial inspection is of little value and there are statistical tables that have been developed to quantify the risk in declaring an area safe of the beetle.
The research we have coming from a tech transfer organization in Nova Scotia called Perennia was paid for with funding by the Departments of Agriculture of PEI, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick and also by the blueberry producers and companies and the beekeepers organizations of all three provinces. It says:
“The most considerable damage performed by SHB occurs during the larval stage. Larvae consume virtually every edible substance in the hive except for the wooden hive-ware itself. A large infestation of SHB will cause significant damage to brood, comb, pollen and honey. Excrement defecated by feeding larvae causes honey to ferment and no longer be suitable for human consumption. Frames that have been removed from active colonies are also at risk of SHB damage. Entire seasons’ worth of honey in extraction lines can be spoiled and valuable frames of empty wax comb can be lost if indoor storage facilities are infested.”
The experience we have is crystal clear. In 2017 using importations conditions that are almost identical to the conditions that your government has proposed for 2020 (10% inspection by inspectors in Ontario and no restrictions on a beekeeping operation that has some bee yards that are infected) New Brunswick was massively infected with small hive beetle which were spread to local hives and then carried around the province and the province is now permanently infected. PEI was only spared by the accidental discovery of the beetles after the load headed here had already been inspected.
If bees are as important for pollination as the blueberry producers and companies claim then they can make arrangements with local beekeepers for increasing the supply by splitting hives or keeping bees themselves.
Premier King, live up to your commitment and keep this pest out of our island.
Please phone or email Premier Dennis King or you can sign this petition online at http://chng.it/pY9XgNz4
Stan Sandler,
Iris
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.