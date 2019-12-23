It’s that time of year when goodwill abounds and the trials and tribulations of life take a back seat. For PEI politics, civility and respect became the clarion call of 2019. And in that spirit we offer a few honours to brighten the season.
For Premier Dennis King we gift the George Costanza Opposite Award (brush up on your Seinfeld history if needed). When King launched his leadership bid few really thought the Tories had a hope of governing anytime soon given its history of infighting, nasty public attacks and ability to churn through leaders. But King had a plan, which basically boiled down to doing the opposite of everything the party had done for 11 years in the political wilderness. He stuck to his vision and won despite what the naysayers (Read: Me) believed.
Official Opposition leader Peter Bevan Baker’s political star hit new heights battling Wade MacLauchlan. The Green leader had an innate ability to get under the skin of Liberals; there was clear friction. Those days are gone. Now Bevan Baker is often seen sharing a laugh or a hug with the premier. It makes for odd political optics that have stalled Green growth. The opposition needs to find a way to maintain the civil nature promoted by King while asking needed direct questions of government. He’ll find a VHS copy of Back to the Future under the tree this year.
Liberals hope to avoid the Tories’ long winter in opposition. It may not be easy now that the party is reduced to third party status with no guarantee the six current MLAs will reoffer. It will be at least a year before a new leader is chosen, ensuring stability of the minority government. What Liberals must decide is who is best suited to match up with King and Bevan Baker. Make the right decision and they have a fighting chance of holding seats. Make the wrong decision and voters may decide the party needs another good thumping. It’s a Dale Carnegie classic, How to Win Friends and Influence People, under the tree for the Grits this year.
With so many new MLAs it’s no surprise some excelled while others stumbled. Attorney General Bloyce Thompson struggled over revelations a legal loophole was used by an Irving family member to purchase a 2,200 acre farm without IRAC approval.
Thompson’s lucky the opposition didn’t hammer him more. We still don’t know whether the King government will force Irvings to divest the property or an acreage equivalent. Without strong action government will take a direct hit to its credibility. So for Minister Thompson there is a copy of The Wizard of Oz. Remember the Cowardly Lion did regain his courage.
James Aylward is a dichotomy. The Tories won government because Aylward put party before self when he quit the leadership just over a year ago. For his loyalty he was rewarded with the hefty title of Minister of Health and Wellness. But the leadership shown in quitting is missing in government.
Aylward responded to the psychiatric waiting list crisis by announcing an increase in the complement of specialists. Only problem is government hasn’t funded the positions, so it’s a promise without substance.
Then when news broke of the departure of the only psychiatrist on Unit 9, the minister left it to bureaucrats to explain. Just a week earlier he and the premier welcomed new doctors to Charlottetown. Not a word was mentioned of the unfolding crisis in mental health care.
We won’t even go into the minister’s latest bureaucrat driven exercise to waste money on expanding an electronic health record system that fails to put the interests of patients first.
Health care leadership is more than photo ops. The minister needs to be more a leader and less a follower of the whims of the bureaucracy. We gift him a sledgehammer to knock down the self-supporting silo that is Health PEI (if he has the courage).
And finally we give a shout-out to Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay, who after 31 years is still a bridesmaid in the House of Commons. Elected in 1988 MacAulay is the second longest serving MP, meaning he is one seat away from the honoured title, Dean of the House. It’s unlikely MacAulay will stay long enough to be feted with the accolade.
The irony is the current Dean is a member of the Bloc Québécois. While he doesn’t have the official title, it’s a safe bet MacAulay is the longest serving loyal Canadian and because of it, the longest serving MP in Island history earns from us his ParticipACTION badge.
Here’s wishing you a wonderful Christmas.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.