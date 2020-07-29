Murray River Councillor Greg Munn raised the Pride flag on Monday for Pride Week. Joining him, from the left, are Councillor Sandra Edwards, Mayor Pat Bray and Councillor Walter Munn. This is the first year Murray River has raised the flag.
Sean MacDougall photo
