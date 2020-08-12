Pride week has finished for another year. While the coronavirus hampered in person events for the annual week, Pride organizations were able to make do thankfully.
What happens when the week is over? Pride week isn’t some holiday like Halloween or Thanksgiving where one may celebrate and then move on for the rest of the year. It is meant to serve a much deeper meaning than that of a paid day off or a reason to dress up and party.
Pride events are meant to not only celebrate the 2SLGBTQIA+ community but to also keep the message of equal rights and acceptance front of mind. Many events around the world for Pride also occur in June around the anniversary of the Stonewall riots in 1969.
Especially for those that are not members of the community it is imperative we keep the message of Pride in mind throughout the rest of the year.
Remember that a whole community has been fighting for equal rights just because of who they are. In many corners of the globe, people are still persecuted, discriminated, disowned and physically attacked because a part of their identity doesn’t fit within the preconceived notion of what’s normal in their society or beliefs.
Closer to home, while the 2SLGBTQIA+ community does have equality in terms of the law and with rights to marriage that doesn’t mean the fight is over.
One would find their head buried deep in the sand if they thought homophobia, biphobia and transphobia didn’t exist in Canada.
Creating equality for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community is more than passing a law that makes same sex relationships lawful, or make same sex marriage legal, although those are certainly important steps. Striving for that gold standard where everyone is equal means working to shift the mind-set of society as a whole to accept everyone for who they are and not what others think they should be.
It’s hard to believe that at one point homosexuality was viewed as a disease that should be “cured.” Western society has come a long way for the most part since then but now is no time to stop. Now requires everyone outside the community to do some work, to be open-minded and doing a bit of research when we don’t know something which is bound to happen at some point.
The 2SLGBTQIA+ community has fought for their rights and equality for a long time, let’s all put in the work to help and not just do a lip service for a week every year.”
Sean MacDougall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.