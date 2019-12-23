Frank Senechal, with the Cambridge Hall, presents Betty Condon with a generously-filled Christmas Basket she won in a recent raffle. The hall committee has held a raffle for the past 12 years as a way of raising money to help maintain the facility, which they hope will also be used as a warming centre. Ms Condon re-gifted some of her prize so another family could enjoy a Christmas surprise. The committee thanks all the merchants and folks whose contributions made this draw possible. Caron Senechal photo
