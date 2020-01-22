Is it just me, or does anyone else see the irony in the PEI Liquor Commission advertising ‘new and improved’ alcohol products in both print, and now radio ads? Perhaps you didn’t receive the cute booklet showing the fun people could have if they consumed coolers? From what I can gather parts of Charlottetown were the test market for these products.
When I contacted the Liquor Commission I was told “other provinces were doing this” and the alcohol producers were paying all the costs for the booklet. However, on digging a little deeper I was told the actual production was in-house; in other words, PEI civil servants were responsible for designing and distributing these advertisements.
What a great idea – using taxpayer dollars to advertise alcohol in the province where, according to Statistics Canada, the number of impaired drivers went up 47 per cent in 2018. Again, according to the July 22 report, it’s the highest percentage increase across Canada, with no other province breaking into double digits.
Using government of PEI figures - in 2019 repeat impaired offenders, divided into categories were: First Repeat (67.5%) Second Repeat (21%) and Third or more Time Repeat Impaired offenders (11.5%) of DUIs.
I believe officials of the PEI Liquor Commission should be hauled before the appropriate government committee to explain this blatant encouragement of drinking in our province, where drinking and driving is such a problem. It is no secret police forces are spread thinly across the province, so these figures are just the tip of the iceberg of the actual number of drunken drivers, each one driving a weapon that can maim and kill.
To show how pervasive the Liquor Commission’s thoughts are about promoting themselves - if one looks at both UPEI and Holland College team buses one can see they carry the PEI Liquor Commission logos on them.
Go Islanders?
Gary Walker,
Charlottetown
