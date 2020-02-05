“He was just a top-shelf kind of guy.”
This is how a large blanket of friends describe Dwayne MacIntyre. The well-respected Cardigan man passed away on January 27 at 64 years of age.
Mr MacIntyre was a family man, devoted firefighter, lover of nature, pillar of the community and friend to many.
“We all looked up to him for direction,” fellow firefighter Tony Vandenbroek said.
Mr MacIntyre spent close to four decades as a member of the Cardigan Fire Department, the last 15 as chief.
He was a good man to have in charge,” Mr Vandenbroek said.
“The fire hall was his second life. His expertise will be missed.”
Beyond the walls of the fire hall Mr MacIntyre’s passion for his community was well known.
His work as maintenance man seamlessly spilled over into volunteer work on countless occasions.
“He kept Cardigan picture perfect and if you needed to know something about Cardigan or needed the keys to any building he was the go-to person,” Mr Vandenbroek said.
Retired Chief Harold Brothers said no matter the event, Mr MacIntyre was always in the background making sure things ran smoothly.
“If he saw something had to be done he just did it,” Mr Brothers said.
“That was the end of the story, he never expected a pat on the back.”
Even the geese that call the Cardigan River home year round will no doubt feel Mr MacIntyre’s absence.
“Whenever there was a storm and they couldn’t get to the grain field it was Dwayne who made sure there was feed along the shore for them,” Mr Brothers said.
An avid hunter and trapper, Mr MacIntyre’s love of the outdoors gained him many friendships over the years.
Carl Balsor spent many an hour chatting with Mr MacIntyre when he dropped off furs to him.
“He was one of those fellows who would always take the time to talk to you and he was always positive,” Mr Balsor said.
For the past several weeks friends and fellow firefighters were busy organizing a benefit concert for Mr MacIntyre and his family. It has now been decided the event scheduled for Sunday, February 16 from 2-4 pm at Kaylee Hall in Pooles Corner will go ahead and be a celebration of life.
Mr MacIntyre leaves to mourn his wife Erica (Wilson) daughters Sarah Perry, Suzy MacIntyre, stepson Lance Wallace and several grandchildren.
The funeral for Mr MacIntyre was held on Saturday, February 1 at All Saints Catholic Church in Cardigan.
