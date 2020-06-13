In the cloud of COVID-19, two important anniversaries passed unnoticed: the PEI Electoral Reform Referendum of April 23, 2019 and the formation of Islanders for Proportional Representation (IPR) on May 16, 2019.
To mark these historic moments, IPR had organized an April event to celebrate the growing consensus among Islanders that PEI needs electoral democracy in the form of Proportional Representation. IPR’s proposed forum was cancelled because of pandemic restrictions. Hopefully it will be re-organized for some time in October, 2020.
The community event, via telecommunication, will feature Willie Sullivan of the Scottish branch of Electoral Reform Society. Mr Sullivan is deeply involved in establishing Proportional Representation (PR) in Scotland. He will speak about how PR is working in Scotland, how difficulties are being addressed, and how a great many of people’s prior fears about PR are proving to be unfounded. IPR organizers say that it is now a good time for us in PEI to recognize the role of fear mongering used to influence voters in the 2019 Referendum.
In the past year there have been a number of disappointments. One was that the new government’s intentions, reflected in the first speech from the throne (2019), ignored an historical referendum on PR had just happened with some very positive outcomes. Another letdown was the malaise of MLAs from the 14 districts which voted in favour of PR as well as another four MLAs who are from districts that were close to the 50 per cent threshold plus another five which were also above 45 per cent.
It was a shock that the Green Party caucus opted to disengage in PR, justifying their position based partly on what they judged to be the “fatigue with the public” relating to Proportional Representation. Even some longtime PR supporters displayed incapacity to go beyond the winner-loser threshold and appreciate that close to 50 per cent of the people, in spite of obstacles, voted to establish PR for PEI. It is surprising that promoters of cooperation and collaboration in the legislature are unable to translate that into imagining a permanent PR way of governing. Finally it is a disappointment the premier, meeting IPR in a first flash of enthusiasm, on October 23, 2019, stopped communication on PR.
On the other hand, the past year has been encouraging. In the first place, it was an achievement that just weeks after the vote, Islanders for Proportional Representation was formed as a community-based organization (May 16, 2019). IPR immediately established its goals and objectives plus a statement of principles. The first action was to do an analysis of data on the referendum vote and to share this with all MLAs. A couple of MLAs engaged in discussion about that analysis. The IPR had one productive meeting with the Premier. In the past year, IPR has enjoyed good media coverage with three op-eds printed and an extensive interview on CBC’s Island Morning. There was also an expansion of IPR social media.
The Statement of Principles of Islanders for Proportional Representation states:
- IPR believes the electoral systems are not the be-all of democracy; electoral systems are simply methods by which democracy may be practiced in the political domain.
- IPR deems that Proportional Representation has the greatest capacity to ensure the voice of the people is paramount in the political system.
- IPR holds that public policy makers are responsible for the development of a Proportional Representation system.
- IPR believes the best public policies are made when politicians cooperate across party lines and give high priority to meaningful and widespread engagement with residents.
Currently, the responses to COVID-19 are playing out in the community and in policy-maker circles, Islanders for Proportional Representation is noting the community’s capacity to adapt and also the policy makers’ ability to respond quickly. This latter, with its high level of collaboration, is another lesson that opposing political parties can come together to respond in a time of crisis. Islanders are capable of adjusting to a new electoral system. Politicians can be encouraged to adopt collaboration as a permanent way of governing. This is the promise of PR. Proportional Representation can happen here. People have the power to demand it and politicians have the power to enact it.
Donna Dingwell, represents the PEI Federation of Labour on Islanders for Proportional Representation
Leo Cheverie represents the Canadian Union of Public Employees, PEI Division (CUPE) on Islanders for Proportional Representation.
