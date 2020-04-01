* The province announced schooling programs for in- home after the previous article on the Callaghan family was published.*
The province is asking teachers to take the lead as the province switches to at-home lessons for students as Island schools remain closed.
Dr Tamara Hubley-Little, Director of English Education for the Department of Education and Lifelong Learning, said as the province transitions to at-home lessons for students, it will work with teachers.
Acknowledging that students and teachers may not have adequate access to the internet, Dr Hubley-Little said teachers are tasked with reaching out to their students to find the best way to get materials to them.
“It’s not an even playing field,” she said.
Dr Hubley-Little said her team in English education was instructed to create materials that didn’t rely on access to the internet.
Some methods the department is exploring range from phone conversations to print materials and how to safely get them into the hands of students.
“The first step is to determine which students are in that situation,” Dr Hubley-Little said.
Dr Heather Morrison, the province’s Chief Public Health Officer, said last week schools are to remain closed until May 11.
