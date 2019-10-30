Engineers from the Department of Transportation were assessing the highway in Caledonia this week, according to a spokesperson from the department.
The government isn’t saying specifically whether any plan is in the works to change the road which intersects from four directions and was the scene of a tragic accident earlier this month that left three eastern PEI residents dead.
Police are still investigating the cause of the accident and while they confirm no charges will be laid, it could take a month or more for the traffic reconstruction unit to release its findings.
“To my knowledge any collision that includes a fatality starts a review of some type with Highway Safety,” Kings District RCMP Sergeant Chris Gunn said, noting an initial report from police has already been given to Highway Safety.
RCMP do not keep statistics on specific locations of accidents beyond three years, Sgt Gunn added.
A collision just one week prior to the fatal crash resulted in two vehicles being demolished and fortunately no injuries.
Over the years there have been countless collisions and near misses at that location. Some resulted in deaths.
One approach to the intersection of Routes 315 and 24, has traffic coming from the direction of the Wood Islands ferry which involves a blind hill. Rumble strips were installed on the approaches from the north as well as flashing red stop lights. The third approach, coming from the direction of Montague, is on the level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.