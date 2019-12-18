The province has denied a request that would allow the Brudenell marina to be moved to a new location. The marina, operated by the Montague Waterfront Development Corporation (MWDC), is located at the Rodd Brudenell Resort.
MWDC’s request was to relocate the marina 500 metres downstream earlier this fall. This would allow expansion of the marina’s services, utilities and the number of slips available.
Infrastructure Minister Steven Myers said he did not feel a new location would resolve issues brought to him about the marina in Brudenell.
“There were a lot of complaints,” he said. He added that these came from the public and other stakeholders and included issues such as public intoxication around the marina.
The marina property is owned by the province and was involved in an operation agreement with the resort.
The lease originally fell under Tourism, but Mr Myers said it was moved to Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy.
The lease agreement between Rodds and the development corporation was up for renewal but the resort did not wish to renew the agreement, according to Three Rivers Mayor Ed MacAulay.
No one from Rodd Resorts returned calls from The Graphic before press time Tuesday.
MWDC planned to hold a closed meeting Tuesday night with the future of the Brudenell Marina on the agenda.
Tom Donahoe, with MWDC, said he could not speak on the matter before the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.