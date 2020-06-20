Adding 20 sites with water, electrical and sewer hook-ups to Jacques Cartier Provincial Park, is one of the Department of Tourism’s priority park projects this season.
“We’ve been looking at these projects for a number of years and this year we got capital funding to do it,” said Shane Arbing, who manages PEI’s Provincial Parks.
“Jacques Cartier is tremendously busy with seasonal campers and three-way requirements, so that decision was a no brainer.”
The province has allotted $1,800,000 to provincial parks for improvements and upgrades this year in its capital budget.
From that budget, 20 to 25 sites will be upgraded to three-way sites at Cabot Beach Provincial Park.
Cabot Beach is the largest provincial park in western PEI and is situated along Malpeque Bay. Last year the park brought in 8,579 site sales which is more than any other provincial park in the province.
Jacques Cartier Provincial Park is about 5 km from Alberton.
The park was in the middle of the pack in campsite sales, bringing in 4,356 sales in 2019.
Mr Arbing said the demand for three-way sites at this park is high.
As plans unfold, there may be some money within the budget left to offer other parks, he said.
“There’s a number of projects we’re looking at like roadwork. My focus is to get these two major projects in the ground at Jacques Cartier and Cabot, we’ll see what is left over at that point.”
Tourism and Culture Minister Matthew MacKay, announced mid-May that provincial parks would reduce their services this season. Provincial parks will only open to seasonal campers who had reserved sites before a March deadline.
There will be no day programming offered in the province’s parks this year.
“We wanted to get some major infrastructure upgrades done as well as give the private sector a chance to get some of that business during this tough, challenging tourism season,” Mr MacKay said last month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.