Staff with the Department of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy have met with Wood Islands and area residents to find a way to restore access to the shoreline from Pioneer Cemetery Road.
The province’s Department of Environment issued a permit to allow a large pile of rocks to be dumped at the end of the road and spill onto the shoreline. Bell Aliant did the work to protect a fibre optic internet cable coming from the mainland. The cable is buried in the sand and the rocks are intended to shield the cable and prevent the sand from washing away.
“We had staff meet on-site with some of the local landowners and discussed how to reinstate access,” Infrastructure Minister Steven Myers said.
Infrastructure staff haven’t determined how they will restore access but Mr Myers said there is some idea moving forward.
“I don’t know if (staff) have a final solution yet but it will involve stairs or some sort of structure to go over what is created at the end of the road so people can get down with relative ease,” he said. “It will be something friendly to the area and easy to use.”
