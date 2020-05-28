Editor:
The old forest of Royalty Oaks Natural Area is a rare commodity in PEI with several attributes of old growth forest. The plan to de-designate 2285 m2 (over half an acre) of this woodland to accommodate road expansion and a multipurpose trail is unacceptable. This is not just a matter of specific impact, but a key test of the strength of the Natural Areas Protection Act and the government’s will and responsibility to uphold it. Currently, the government hopes to wipe out legal protections and trees for its own convenience.
Royalty Oaks, a small wooded island in a developed area, loses ecological value with every cut to its boundary. Some trees were cut to accommodate the Maritime Electric high voltage line. The property then became collateral in the development of the St. Peter’s Road roundabout because a private business was forced to cut its privately-owned woods (buffering the protected natural area) to restore appropriate access to the business. It appears the province will now compensate the private business by conveying to it an adjacent designated grassed area, currently a development-free buffer to the oak woodland. In addition, a shared right-of way to be de-designated includes a treed area. Will a new use be made of that area, or will it be conveyed from the province? Fewer trees will now be designated, and trees could possibly be removed. This right of way provides public access to Royalty Oaks.
How has the government given itself legal permission to have a consultation without a public meeting? The brief online project description and small scale maps are inadequate, without mention of why a 782 m2 area (0.2 acres) will be de-designated. At an on-site tour, some questions went unanswered. Finally, it is clear that a decision is already made; a call for tenders to do the work closed this week.
The government indicates it will compensate for the loss of half an acre of wooded natural area by designating a similarly sized area of mowed grass and invasive shrubs. The shrubs will be removed by machine, possibly damaging roots of existing trees, and new fill brought in. Whatever the remediation, the compensation area is not of the same calibre and in no way equivalent to the current woodland, obviating the government’s implication of ‘no net loss’.
Once outer trees along Riverside Drive are removed for bikers and walkers, expect more trees in the interior of Royalty Oaks to blow down due to increased exposure to westerly winds. Enabling active transportation should not involve ecological costs including reduction of carbon storage in protected natural areas.
In 1989, the province set a goal to protect 7 per cent of the province. Recently, the protected area in the province reached 4.4 per cent while the rest of Canada targets 17 per cent protected area. Government must accelerate the protection of natural communities in PEI and continually confirm their value. It must continue to protect (forever) Royalty Oaks Natural Area.
Rosemary Curley,
President, Nature PEI
