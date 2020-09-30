A headline last week read ‘More than 33% of PEI civil servants want to work from home, survey finds.’
The province is taking a serious look at having 1/3 of the 4,000 plus public servants work from home.
If the logistics can be worked out that is great.
Many did work from home during the COVID-19 lockdown and many made it work.
But it wasn’t without hardship and stress. And that scenario had a light at the end of the tunnel.
According to Infrastructure Minister Steven Myers, making it permanent would potentially cut back on transportation thus reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help the province meet environmental goals.
But is that end worth the added electricity costs for those setting up a home office?
Is the province going to pay for office equipment or pay higher wages to compensate for added expenses?
What about the upkeep of the public buildings still in use, but with only some employees?
And here is a biggy - For more than a decade poor or nonexistent rural internet has been a bone of contention for private businesses trying to work from home.
Now we are going to add government employees to that mix.
Perhaps the province should make sure the infrastructure is in place for employees to work remotely from ‘anywhere’ in the province before they decide to ship them home.
Charlotte MacAulay
I think Charlotte that you should have talked to a accountant before writing this. If an employer requires you to work from home and requires you to purchase office equipment or supplies yourself you can write off part of this on your own income tax. Including a percentage of your mortgage, the electricity and internet. That's the tax law. If the provincial government decides encouraging civil servants to work from home also means that they should get paid more for doing so, to 'cover expenses', then that would be both immoral and outrageous.
