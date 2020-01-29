Health PEI is paying approximately $6,500 per month for upkeep of the vacant Riverview Manor in Montague.
Electricity, heating fuel, water/sewer, snow removal, elevator/fire alarm inspection are among the utilities being paid by the province.
The 50-plus-year-old structure on Rosedale Avenue has been vacant since residents moved into the new manor on Fraser Street in June of 2019.
Now owned by PEI Housing Corporation the building is being maintained in the event it may be used in future for affordable housing in the area.
