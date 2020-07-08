Backtracking on the idea of driving tourists to private campgrounds, the Department of Tourism has now opened provincial campgrounds as PEI moves into the tourism bubble with New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland.
Bethany MacDonald, who operates Seal Cove Campground in Murray Harbour North with her husband Cory, said the initital announcement was more lip service than actual assistance.
“It was a token gesture,” she said, referencing the Minister of Tourism’s comments earlier this year about provincial facilities staying closed to assist private campground businesses.
Provincial Parks have been open to campers who had reserved season-long sites before a deadline in March.
Starting July 8, all eight provincial parks opened to campers for a minimum two night stay.
Ms MacDonald said she was a little disheartened the unique opportunity to showcase her location was quashed but she isn’t entirely surprised by the province’s decision to open up.
Marshall McMahon, a Belfast Community Development Corporation director, said weekends at Lord Selkirk Campground in Belfast are almost completely booked.
Seeing a high demand for camp-style hospitality, Mr McMahon feels opening provincial campgrounds may attract more tourists to the Island which could be advantageous to other types of tourism businesses.
Kenneth Sanderson operates Outside Expeditions. He rents kayaks, bikes and paddle boards to locals and tourists in Brudenell from a building on the provincial park’s property.
“It’ll definitely help my business,” Mr Sanderson said.
Campers at the park usually only make up a small portion of his clientele but every source of consistent business counts, especially this year, he added.
Provincial campgrounds will run at a maximum of 50 per cent capacity to encourage physical distancing.
“We certainly want campers to enjoy their summer at their favourite campsites. I encourage campers to support a private campground if you can,” Tourism Minister Matthew MacKay was quoted in a press release from his department.
Curtis Oliver owns Waterford Cottages and Campground near Tignish.
Mr Oliver said provincial parks, such as Jacques Cartier, opening shouldn’t affect his business. Partly because he decided not to open to night-by-night campers this year either.
He has shifted his attention to seasonal campers and his cottages for 2020.
Eliminating the night-by-night campground could create a quieter and more spacious environment for seasonal campers.
Mr Oliver said this business model requires less administration and is more convenient while campers are asked to physically distance.
He is considering the idea that tourism might not be back to normal for a few years and shifting his business model is likely the way to go moving into the foreseeable future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.