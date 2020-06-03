The province has spent $61,200 to review and recommission the old Riverview Manor in Montague as part of its response to COVID-19.
Executive director of Health PEI, Marion Dowling said the building could create bed-based capacity to treat long-term care for patients testing positive for the virus.
The province tested the building’s air and water quality and both are acceptable according to long-term care facility guidelines.
Two professional cleaning service companies were hired to give the structure a thorough cleaning. The building’s ventilation system was also cleaned by a professional service.
Specific details about the guidelines for long-term care facilities were not made available by Health PEI, nor was the name of the professional environmental consultant company which tested mold spore levels and air quality inside the building. Copies of the air and water test results were likewise, not available.
