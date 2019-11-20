Finance Minister and Belfast/Murray River MLA Darlene Compton says she has a commitment that the bridge on Floating Bridge Road will be either replaced or repaired.
Ms Compton said she has spoken with Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy Minister Steven Myers about the issue.
The bridge, just outside Murray River on a rural dirt road, has been closed to traffic since 2015. It connects Murray River to Hopefield.
“It’s a priority in my books,” Ms Compton said.
The road on both sides of the bridge will also be maintained.
The plan is to re-examine the bridge next spring.
Concrete barricades on both sides of the bridge have been in place for four years.
