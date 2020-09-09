The province will remediate a path carved out of a sand dune at St Margaret’s Beach starting next month and create a new access route to the water.
Last Wednesday, in a four-part series of public meetings, representatives from the Department of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy (TIE) met with members of the public to discuss the change to the pathways that recently took place at the beach.
“We’re here to find out what people want going forward,” Brian Thompson, a director with TIE, said.
Originally there were two paths: one running west from the end of Bear Shore Road parallel to the shoreline and a second one that ran straight from the road beside a drainage culvert and down to the beach.
Accessibility to the beach was the ongoing concern.
Marie McGaugh of Bear River said the most current path wasn’t usable. The preferred one ran west off Bear Shore Road.
“I would say any other path that would be safe should have to go the same way,” she said.
The work that was performed recently by a local property owner, whose land the former paths were located on, was out of the scope of what was planned in the permit applications, according to Paul Strain, an Environmental Coordinator for TIE. The permits were approved by the province.
“We weren’t thrilled with the footprint - the depth wasn’t what was imagined in the proposal,” Mr Strain said, adding the proposal seemed to illustrate a footpath going over the dune instead of through it.
The new path, which will be filled in, is a three foot wide swath a machine carved out of an existing sand dune.A mixture of sand and clay consistent with the dune will be used to fill it in and the Island Nature Trust and Souris and Area Branch of the PEI Wildlife Federation will be part of the conservation aspect.
The dune will be stabilized the first couple of weeks in October and mar- ram grass plant- ed on the site. Additional vegetation will be added to the dune in the spring to further preserve it and the construction of more appropriate access to the beach will begin.
One idea expressed at the meeting was to create a footpath over the dune to run parallel to a culvert.The culvert cuts through a small portion of the landowner’s property, meaning the province would have to request an easement from the owner.
Another idea was to create access points with more gentle slopes for people with mobility issues. A boardwalk style walkway going over the dune was suggested.
The province owns a swath, 66 feet wide, that runs from the Bear Shore Road down to the shore. This option wouldn’t require easements from neighboring property owners.
“If we leave this path now the way it is for the fall and the winter, we’re concerned it’s going to potentially wash out and more of the dune will go,” Mr Thompson said.
