Three Rivers Council voted unanimously in favour of rescinding a contract with Coles Associates for construction inspection services at last week’s regular monthly meeting.
The town accepted the original offer from the Charlottetown based company at a November meeting and the contract came into effect January 1, 2020.
Mayor Ed MacAulay said at the time the town understood contracting out inspection services was an option. This however was in error.
The town was notified by the province that the 2015 National Building Code requires the town either have the province do the inspections or Three Rivers would do it all in-house.
No penalty was incurred for the misunderstanding.
The town’s inspection and enforcement services for new construction will now be fully delegated to the province.
Later in the meeting Council voted to hire Coles for architect services for the new administration building in Montague.
Nine councillors supported the contract. Councillors Cody Jenkins and Isaac McIntyre were absent.
The contract comes with a value of $79,500 before tax to design the structure which will replace the Montague Town Hall which was destroyed by fire in 2018.
Mayor MacAulay could not confirm that the cost will be covered by the town’s insurance company.
The estimated cost of the new building is $1.4 million. The town received an insurance settlement of just under $1 million for the old town hall.
Three Rivers staff will work from an office at 25 Queens Road starting February 24 until construction is complete. The new structure may not serve as the town hall for the region.
Mayor MacAulay, Deputy Mayor Debbie Johnston and Councillors Ronnie Nicholson and Cody Jenkins will work with Coles on the specifics of the design ie: parking, on-site amenities, signage etc. Councillor Jenkins and two staff members will also run point on the project with Coles.
