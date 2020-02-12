The public will have the opportunity to see the plans for the proposed construction of a roundabout at Caledonia Corner at a public information session on Wednesday, February 26.
The meeting, hosted by the Department of Transportation, will be held at WellSpring Presbyterian Church, 8291 Commercial Road in Alliston at 7 pm.
Construction at the intersection of the Wood Islands and Murray Harbour Road is expected to begin in May.
The roundabout would eliminate the two stop signs at the four-way intersection which was the scene of a triple fatality on Thanksgiving Day 2019.
