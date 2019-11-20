A group of avid quilters has taken their passion for stitching to a new level of giving with their recent and now ongoing donation of chemo comfort bags.
The Red Clay Quilt Guild recently donated 22 hand quilted bags to Central Christian Church to help them distribute key items to individuals from Kings County undergoing chemotherapy treatment.
“It has been a wonderful help,” Gwen Beck of Montague said.
Ms Beck and her husband Jock, eastern PEI contacts for the Island-wide project, said the response from everyone has been tremendous.
The project started a year ago as a one month initiative, but has become so much more.
Tucked inside each comfort bag given to cancer patients are essential items to help them out while receiving the often grueling yet lifesaving treatment.
There are practical items such as water bottles to aid in flushing the drugs through their system, ginger candy, peppermint tea to help with the ever present nausea, lip balm and moisturizer for the inevitable dry skin that often comes with treatment, hand sanitizer to help with a compromised immune system and warm cozy socks which can be worn inside footwear. Tissues for the tears, along with a journal and pen are essential to aid on the emotional side of things.
“It is really appreciated,” Ms Beck said of feedback from the recipients.
“All the little things add up to make their experience that much more bearable.”
It costs $20 to fill each bag, and thus far all have been filled through donations.
A recent donation of $1,000 from the Rotary Club of Montague is also a welcome addition to the project, Ms Beck said.
As is the partnership with the quilting guild.
Guild members are only too happy to help, said Lynn Townshend, who noted they have 37 more bags ready to be assembled and will gladly share the pattern with any other devoted sewers wanting to pitch in.
The group meets the second Tuesday of the month at 6:30 pm at École La Belle Cloche in Rollo Bay. New members are always welcome.
Ms Townshend can be reached at 902-969-7635.
Anyone looking for more information on how they can help with any aspect of the chemo comfort bag project can contact Ms Beck at 902-838-3218.
