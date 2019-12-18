Thanks go out to everyone this week who took the time to submit their stories to The Eastern Graphic’s Annual Christmas Essay Contest.
Twenty-five stories were entered in the two categories: youth and adult and the judge, Hugh MacDonald, has made his decision. You’ll have to wait until our Christmas issue to find out who will collect the $100 prize for the adult entry and $50 prize for the best youth story.
The variety of topics is as always interesting. Some follow the trends of the day in referencing toys, games and activities while others reflect on Christmases past in a time absent of widespread commercialism, tinsel and glitter.
Mr MacDonald’s willingness and enthusiasm to read each essay is greatly appreciated and his opinion as always is a valued contribution to the contest.
Subtle changes can have a huge impact
This time last year many had gotten beyond weary of the ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside,’ debate.
For anyone needing a refresher, the issue with the lyrics of the 75-year-old song was that a man was attempting to coax his date to stay although she wished to leave.
The premise of the one-time Christmas favourite was, to many, offensive. The song was removed from many radio station’s play lists and social media had a field day batting its interpretation back and forth.
Most have moved on from that argument and not surprisingly taken on a different cause.
In 2019 it’s interesting, as well as troubling, to observe mounting allegations of offensive name-calling, racial slurs and a collection of other elected ‘offensive’ misdemeanors.
The bottom line is no one has a right to judge others regardless of their race, religious beliefs or stature in a community.
That said it’s equally encouraging to watch more and more young people speak out against verbal wrongs being expressed by adults and peers within their young circles.
It’s clearly an arduous battle to right the prejudice wrongs in society today but patience and determination will surely rise to the top.
For example the case of the teenage hockey player on the mainland who alleges he was recently on the receiving end of racial slurs.
From that incident players within his minor hockey association are being urged to use red tape on their sticks and wear red ties or red ribbons to games to recognize that racism exists and it needs to stop.
The ideal would be for every association across the country to adopt the same signature red tape. What a powerful message that potentially could send.
Even the most subtle changes can have a huge impact and the bar can never be raised too high in respecting others.
Most feared, in regards to racism, is that habit too easily becomes values.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
