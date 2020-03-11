All 12 council members will, or have, already received Three Rivers monogrammed golf shirts paid for from the town’s budget.
In the first year since amalgamating, the town has purchased a number of promotional items bearing the Three Rivers logo including water bottles, pens and reusable bags. Some of these items were used as promotion material for the community.
“We have a few (shirts) to give away, we just haven’t figured out yet when we’re going to use them,” said Three Rivers CEO Jill Walsh.
The items were purchased from Kwik Kopy in Charlottetown and the unit price listed for the golf-style shirts are as high as $90. Customizing the items cost extra.
A breakdown of the cost for these items was not available from the town early this week.
Ms Walsh said the town plans to give out more promotional items during the tourist season.
