Kings District RCMP broke up two high school-age parties on the weekend and issued at least one ticket under the Liquor Control Act.
At the end of the school year, students celebrating with their peers in fields, around bonfires, in barns or homes is tradition especially among grads leaving high school behind but the face of those gatherings will change this year.
“We’d like everyone to abide by the orders of Dr Heather Morrison,” Kings District RCMP Sergeant Chris Gunn said.
“Most people, when we got there dispersed without issue,” Sgt Gunn said. “We do have the option of issuing summary offence tickets which is not out of the question, but that’s not our intent.”
As of June 1, the Island is in Phase 3 of PEI’s plan to ease back COVID-19 related restrictions. Islanders can now gather in groups of up to 15 people indoors and in groups of up to 20 people outdoors. Physical distancing is still recommended.
Sgt Gunn said, for now, education about current restrictions is his department’s first intention, but if he receives complaints, his department will act according to the case.
