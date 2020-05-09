Barricade

Members of the Souris Fire Department aided RCMP Friday evening manning barricades at the entrance to several streets. For more than four hours police had a residence in the area of Knights Avenue and Cash Avenue surrounded. Charlotte MacAulay photo

Shortly before midnight Souris RCMP took one man into custody after several hours of surrounding a residence between Knights Avenue and Cash Avenue. No injuries were reported from the incident during which police urged residents of the town to stay in their homes.

