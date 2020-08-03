RCMP are looking for help finding a lady from Quebec who has lost a wallet.
It was found on Route 2 just west of Souris about 12:30 pm on Monday and it seems it fell out of a moving vehicle.
The wallet contents includes cards, personal items as well as other forms of identification.
“If she could call us or come in and describe the wallet and contents, we would be happy to return it to her,” Constable Sonet Sato said noting it would be hard during these times to even cross provincial borders without some form of identification.
Maybe she got on the ferry to the Maggies.
