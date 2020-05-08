Souris lockdown

Police and fire fighters in Souris have Cash Avenue and Knights Avenue barricaded. Charlotte MacAulay photo

Kings County RCMP are asking people in the Souris area to remain home and stay inside.  Sources say police are dealing with a possible gun incident. Both Knights Avenue and Cash Avenue are barricaded with fire trucks and police vehicles and more  police vehicles are present on Cash Avenue. In an unrelated incident earlier this evening  Souris Fire department responded to a two vehicle  accident on the New Zealand Road where one male was taken away in an ambulance.Fire Chief Colin LaVie had no more information on the accident as they were called away to help police with the road blocks after the ambulance arrived.  

(2) comments

Ethan50716
Ethan50716

Scary...

ALinda A
ALinda A

Very scary .. I hope this is resolved soon and without incident :(

My heart to all impacted... First Responders.. etc. :(

