During much of our provincial lockdown, Gord McNeilly used online classes to do what he is professionally trained to do – encourage, prod, motivate Islanders to get up and exercise. Last week through two member statements, the first black MLA in Island history established himself as a leading voice against racism in the province.
McNeilly’s track record is to dig into issues, getting his hands dirty, rather than simply offer words of support. When he wanted to know more about mental health issues, he joined the board of Lennon House. It’s a lesson in activism we can all learn from as our province confronts our own history of subtle racism, often hiding just below the surface of Island charm.
“His was a vision of equality and inclusion and multiculturalism,” the Liberal MLA said of his father, Dr Russell McNeilly. “My father was a hard working black man who taught me about kindness. He did not teach me about the colour of my skin. Society did.”
The statement was made in the shadow of worldwide protests over the death of George Floyd at the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. McNeilly called on MLAs and Islanders to look into our hearts, as the only means of defeating racism.
It was a powerful, historic moment in the PEI legislature, where for much of its history only white Catholic and Protestant men were permitted entrance.
The softness of McNeilly’s first statement stands in contrast to the second, delivered two days later in response to Opposition Leader Peter Bevan-Baker’s invocation of Black Lives Matter into a debate on changing the legislature’s hours of operation.
“Black lives matter, black history matters, and black experience matters,” the Opposition Leader said. “Those people deserve to be in these seats, representing their community, representing the viewpoint that they have with a very different lived experience than anybody else in the house currently has.”
McNeilly scolded Bevan-Baker’s statement. “Historic wrongs are not a prop ... Furthermore, minority communities do not need special rules. And if the Green Party seeks to impose rules on this house, I would ask them to use different arguments, better rationalizations and resist the opportunity to exploit cultural divisions.”
Bevan-Baker called his words ‘clumsy’ and apologized.
The uncomfortable question is the history of politicians, of all political stripes, to say what is politically correct, but then do little to fix core issues. Words matter, but they are no substitute for action.
Last week we saw upwards of 3,500 Islanders march in support of Black Lives Matter. Changing hours of operation of the provincial legislature will not help any member of PEI’s growing and vibrant black community win election. It’s unlikely to have any positive, tangible impact on the stated goal of attracting more females to run for public office.
Change will only occur when the political system changes and Islanders stop seeing colour and gender as somehow disqualifying. This demands real conversations driving real action forward.
Last spring the King government’s Speech From The Throne promised to “convene a panel made up of citizens and elected members to consider reforms to this Legislature.” Action was supposed to start within six months, with legislative amendments within a year. It hasn’t happened.
MLAs squabbling in a committee meeting is not the type of conversation PEI needs. If we are serious about making our legislature more reflective of the Island population, then we need deeper, more personal conversations. Changing the legislative rule book is not it. Lived experience matters.
The provincial civil service, especially at the senior management level, is still the bastion of white men and women, with who you know too often a deciding factor. It has not evolved as PEI’s diversity has expanded. All political parties share blame
The outrage over George Floyd’s death offers a rare moment to begin the heavy lifting needed to right wrongs and create a system reflective of the PEI we are, and the PEI we want to be. Political platitudes, without substantive action, are nothing more than hot air.
We’ve had enough of that.
It’s time for real conversation and action. It’s time to get our hands dirty.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.