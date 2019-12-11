Laura Roche of Seven Mile Road doesn’t need a special occasion to bake. In fact the mother of seven children, 21 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren always has someone around to reap the benefits of her culinary skills. Mrs Roche, this year’s winner of $100 in The Eastern Graphic Recipe Contest, has sent entries in for more than two decades. Tucked away in the corner just off the kitchen are stacks of cookbooks, among them are the past editions of The Island Christmas Collection which she uses often. This time of year more than one batch of raisin bread, a family Christmas favourite, will be coming out of the oven as she prepares for extra company over the holidays. The contest winner is determined by a draw. Thank you to everyone who takes the time to share their recipes in the booklet. Charlotte MacAulay photo
