With all of the COVID-19 coverage of late sometimes good news gets buried.
A monumental milestone came to pass at the end of April when effluent stopped flowing through the pipe from the Northern Pulp Mill into Boat Harbour in Pictou County, Nova Scotia.
The mill shut down in January, but waste water continued to flow until the latter part of April.
For 50 years the natural estuary was used as a settling pond for waste from the mill.
Before that the area was a haven for the community of Pictou Landing First Nation and now the possibility of it becoming the same for future generations is a reality.
Reclaiming nature is something to be celebrated in these times when so much of the world is in a climate crisis.
It is a small victory in the grand scheme of things, but a victory nonetheless.
Some may choose to look at the closure of Boat Harbour and the shutdown of the mill as a step backwards because of the job losses in the region.
Fair enough. The loss of a huge employer in the forestry industry is not something to cheer about.
But the mill owners had five years to create an alternative to Boat Harbour and didn’t meet that deadline.
It remains to be seen whether they will be able to come up with a satisfactory effluent treatment system and be able to reopen in the future.
But one thing is clear. Stakeholders from all surrounding areas are watching closely.
The community of Pictou Landing First Nation, all those who make their living harvesting seafood in the Northumberland Strait and countless residents of the region will continue to stand together to ensure history will not repeat.
Charlotte MacAulay
