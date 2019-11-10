The following teams will advance to championship games in their respective divisions today at Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre in Montague.
U16/19 - Charlottetown Seaman vs. Montague Redhawks. Game time 4:45 pm at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre, Montague.
U12 - Halifax Hurricanes Sloan vs. Souris MacPhee/MacDonald. Game Time 2:15 pm at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre, Montague.
U14 - Souris Harris/MacDonald and Souris Dingwell/Veld will play in the U14 Championship Game. Game time 3:30 pm at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre, Montague.
