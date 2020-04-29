If someone told you to take a long walk off a short pier in winter it’s unlikely you would follow the order.
If you were told to hush up but your opinion was so strong you couldn’t possibly oblige them (hopefully) you would speak up.
If someone else said ingesting Lysol products would offer protection from the coronavirus in all that’s logically reasonable surely you wouldn’t swallow the harebrained suggestion.
The latter has grown so widespread the makers of the brand-name disinfectant items are pressed to issue warnings about internal use of the products.
Using disinfectant in any form internally is as absurd as the person who suggested it. However, what is sensible is to be grateful we live in one of the best provinces in this country.
Sometimes though our fortunes become clouded by daily challenges and even more so during the COVID-19 lockdown.
That said rural Islanders have a distinct advantage over city dwellers in regards to stay-home orders.
Rural residents have more space to get outdoors to soak up the sunshine and breathe clean, fresh air. It’s not difficult to avoid personal contact when the population of a community is in the low hundreds.
Some may snicker at that but city folk must put thought into where they go for their daily constitution whereas residents in the country might have to make a deliberate effort to actually see people.
Nonetheless this province is the ideal place to be right now. There were no new cases of COVID-19 this week; there have been no deaths from the virus and community spread is negative.
There’s never been a better time to be an Islander despite the challenges facing businesses, students, day cares and individuals.
There’s much to be learned from this experience as trying as it may seem.
Volunteer’s motors are running at max RPMs. We’re seeing and feeling the kindness of people who singularly make their neighbourhoods and communities more comfortable for others. Most supplementary efforts are recognized publicly but rest assured when all is said and done their good deeds will not be forgotten.
It’s inarguably a different time and when the gates re-open we will surely see a change in humankind.
Many young people will see the impact volunteerism can have on others - both strangers and people they know.
As much as it is an annoying time with seeming infinite limitations it’s still an opportunity to focus on the best in others and the bounty that surrounds us.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
