Three Rivers Council has agreed to apply for funding to help Georgetown Fire Department pay for an upgraded pager system.
Council voted 10-2 in support of the decision at a meeting on Tuesday, November 12. The end result didn’t happen however, without debate.
Council took exception to the fact the fire department wouldn’t divulge the amount it held in an account earmarked as money collected through fundraising.
Georgetown Fire Chief Mark Gotell attended the meeting and defended the need for the new pager system.
He said a new system would cost $33,000. A tower for signal relay would cost an additional $10,000.
Firefighters currently use an app system on their cellphones, which Mr Gotell said isn’t reliable.
“This is people’s lives on the line,” he said.
In the end the fire department will pay $15,000 towards the cost. A total of $10,000 of that will come from the rural fire department surplus. Three Rivers will apply for $25,000 in funding through the Community Revitalization Fund and Three Rivers will contribute up to $25,000. Also in the ask was funds to purchase a generator so the fire station could be used as a warming centre. No cost was available.
The department’s original pager system was operated by Bell Canada and the network was shut down on July 2 this year.
Councillor Cody Jenkins tabled the motion.
Councillors Jane King, Alan Munro, Gerard Holland, Ronnie Nicholson, David McGrath, Cindy MacLean, John MacFarlane and Wayne Spin voted in favour of the motion with Councillor Jenkins. Deputy Mayor Debbie Johnston and Councillor Cameron MacLean voted against the motion. Councillor Isaac MacIntyre was not present at the meeting.
