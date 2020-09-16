“My heart is breaking as I remember how it used to be: I walked among the crowds of worshipers, leading a great procession to the house of God, singing for joy and giving thanks amid the sounds of great celebration, what good fellowship we once enjoyed as we walked together to the house of God.” (Psalms 42:4 and 55:14).
Truly my heart is breaking also as I remember how it used to be before the pandemic came to our world, it all causes me to wonder how finite we small creatures are and how one small virus can change the agenda for a complete world.
Many churches have closed and the ones that are open have very low attendance not to mention the social distance, the enemy may be having a heyday but guess what my friends, the internet is now alive with many churches sharing the good news that would otherwise go unheard.
In the Book of Psalms the people in King David’s time had forgotten all about God and had made gods unto themselves of gold, silver, bronze and wood. They had forgotten the true and living God and substituted Him for material gods. When this happens it is to our own peril, history has proven this.
God spoke to Solomon, David’s son and said, “When I shut up the heavens so there is no rain, or command locusts to devour the land or send a plague among my people, (because of their rejection); “But if you will humble yourselves and pray and seek my face and turn from your wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive your sins and heal your land, but if you refuse I will uproot Israel from my land.”
The verse goes on to say these people will be an object of ridicule, because they forsook God. (11 Chronicles 7:11-22).
Let us remember what our country fought for and the truths it’s founded on.
Dave London,
Murray River
