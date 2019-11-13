The Emergency Department, lab and X-ray services at Kings County Memorial Hospital will be closed on Thursday, November 14.
The closure is required to enable staff to move and test equipment as part of ongoing renovations.
There will be walk-in clinics at the Montague Health Centre from 9 am to 11 am; 1 pm to 3 pm and 5 pm to 7pm.
These hours are for non-urgent care only and anyone with an emergency should call 911 or go to another emergency room.
