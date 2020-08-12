I am writing to explain my concern about the provincial government’s decision to reopen schools on September 8th. During the pandemic lock down, there have been many efforts to keep youth immune from the COVID-19 virus. These efforts were nationwide and included the closure of educational facilities to eliminate the spread of risk factors for youth and students. Opening schools where students have physical interaction with each other is the wrong decision, and it should be reconsidered.
COVID-19 virus vaccination or medication is still unknown. The lethality of this virus has been proven scientifically. Exposing the young generation to situations where there is a high possibility of infection is the wrong decision. The school environment is very ideal for the spread of the virus without a current cure. Taking the considerable risk for the sake of education, even though substitute education methods are available, is a trigger for consecutive and more critical issues.
The lock down was initiated to keep people, especially youth, safe from the virus and gather them with their parents. Many students have travelled back to their home countries and towns to prepare themselves for a quarantine. Many of these students have to use public transport systems such as air planes or buses to arrive at their destination. Requiring students to travel back to physically attend classes is equivalent to accepting the risk of exposing them to the virus.
The decision of government officials to implement a date and permission for reopening schools and educational facilities is wrong. It is a huge mistake to gather students back into a close contact environment where there is a risk factor for spreading the virus and putting student’s lives in danger. The government should identify, introduce, and support alternative education programs for students until scientists provide a guaranteed cure for COVID-19.
Parsa Tavafi
UPEI student
