Chinese researchers have discovered a new type of virus in pigs that has the potential to infect humans and may be capable of causing a pandemic, according to a new study (Published in the scientific journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).
It is called a G4 virus and is genetically descended from the H1N1 (swine influenza). It was also found that the G4 virus can be passed from pigs to humans and warrants close monitoring. The study concluded this virus has the potential for a pandemic spread in humans and efforts to curb the disease should be quickly implemented.
“Thou will keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee (Jesus), because he trusts in Jesus. ( Isaiah 26: 3) “If in this life only we have hope we are of all men most miserable. (1Cor. 15:19) “Money will buy anything except happiness and is a ticket to everywhere except heaven.”
Friends, there are more viruses and diseases in the world now than ever before. Even our drinking water is becoming a precious commodity. Truly I believe we are living in the last days before our Lord returns to earth to take home to heaven the blood washed saints. We took God out of government and state, and now we are reaping the repercussions. “Whosoever was not found written in the book of life was cast into the lake of fire.” (Revelations 20:15)
Friend, are you ready should your number come up today? Is your name in the book?
Dave London,
Murray River
