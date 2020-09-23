Construction of a new bridge on the Floating Bridge Road, connecting Hopefield to Murray River, will go to tender this week.
The small wooden bridge has been barricaded to traffic since November 2015.
Belfast/Murray River MLA Darlene Compton expects the project will be completed this fall although an exact date is not confirmed.
Funding will come from both the federal and provincial governments.
Ms Compton said in 2019 she had a commitment from Infrastructure Minister Steven Myers that the bridge would be addressed this year.
The project faced delays in going to tender this year“because of the amount of road work that’s being done and COVID,” Ms Compton said.
