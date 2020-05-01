The first piece of the puzzle is in place for the 2020 spring lobster season.
The Department of Fisheries and Oceans announced setting day is May 15 shortly after the PEI Fishermen’s Association held a vote for members in LFAs 24 and 26A.
PEIFA Executive Director Ian MacPherson sees it as a step forward in a year of special circumstances.
“At the end of the day, people can focus on the important things of getting ready for the season,” Mr MacPherson said.
DFO announced the opening date shortly after receiving results from a vote in the two LFAs.
Although traps will be set two weeks later than the usual, April 30, there is still a possibility of an extension at the end of the season.
Closing day for the fishery is June 30.
“I think that option is still very open to us. We’ll get feedback from members and watch conditions out there,” Mr MacPherson said, noting extension requests are usually submitted to DFO later in the season.
With the outbreak of COVID-19 the PEIFA has surveyed spring fishers about the season and how it should proceed.
Under current public health orders the public must maintain a physical distance of two metres.
Chief Public Health Officer Dr Heather Morrison said the province has been working with DFO on finalizing guidelines for fishing crews and dock workers. The guidelines were not available on the province’s website by press time.
The next step for the PEIFA is to contact PEI fish plants to find buyers for any fishers who don’t have any.
Mr MacPherson said the PEIFA will also focus on a pre-season price for lobster and possible restrictions on catches due to market demand.
